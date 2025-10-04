Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 October 2025

    Saturday, October 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Eric Prydz India 2025

    Gram it: After the recent downpour on Dussehra, this view of Raisina Hills under the blue sky looked stunning on Friday. Compelling enough to venture out over the weekend? (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: IG Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate

    When: October 4

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: An Evening with Carlos Martínez

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 4

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: 34th Annual Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition

    Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Outer Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: September 29 to October 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Dastan-e-Guru Dutt (Directed by Mahmood Farooqui)

    Where: Arthshila Delhi, Pocket B-19/1, Okhla Phase II

    When: October 4

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Jagaran aur Gavahi: Tees Janvari (Directed by Suhas Borker)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: October 4

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Shreya Priyam Live – Trial Standup Comedy Show

    Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: October 4

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Luxurious Wedding Exhibition

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: October 4 to 6

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Karwa Chauth Diwali Special – Luxury Fashion Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: October 4

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

