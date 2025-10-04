HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Eric Prydz India 2025
Where: IG Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate
When: October 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: An Evening with Carlos Martínez
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 4
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: 34th Annual Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Outer Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: September 29 to October 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Guru Dutt (Directed by Mahmood Farooqui)
Where: Arthshila Delhi, Pocket B-19/1, Okhla Phase II
When: October 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Jagaran aur Gavahi: Tees Janvari (Directed by Suhas Borker)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shreya Priyam Live – Trial Standup Comedy Show
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: October 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Luxurious Wedding Exhibition
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: October 4 to 6
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Karwa Chauth Diwali Special – Luxury Fashion Jewel & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)