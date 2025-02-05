HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 February 2025
Thursday, Feb 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: India Art Fair 2025
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: February 6 to 9
Timing: Feb 6 (VIP Preview: 3pm-7pm), Feb 7 (VIP Preview: 11am-7pm), Feb 8 (VIP: 11am-Noon; Public hours: Noon to 7pm), Feb 9 (Public hours: 10am to 6pm)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Hamlet
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: February 6
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Manikya ft Rama Vaidyanathan
Where: Seminar Hall, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas
When: February 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Thief Who Stole My Heart: Sacred Bronzes from Chola India ft Vidya Dehejia
Where: Seminar Rooms 1, 2 & 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dev Swaranjali ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Where: Gyan Bharati School, Block D, Saket
When: February 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Translated Lives : A Migration Revisited
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)