HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 10:38 PM IST

Thursday, Feb 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on Thursday, 6 February 2025
Catch It Live on Thursday, 6 February 2025

What: India Art Fair 2025

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: February 6 to 9

Timing: Feb 6 (VIP Preview: 3pm-7pm), Feb 7 (VIP Preview: 11am-7pm), Feb 8 (VIP: 11am-Noon; Public hours: Noon to 7pm), Feb 9 (Public hours: 10am to 6pm)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Hamlet

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: February 6

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Manikya ft Rama Vaidyanathan

Where: Seminar Hall, IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas

When: February 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Thief Who Stole My Heart: Sacred Bronzes from Chola India ft Vidya Dehejia

Where: Seminar Rooms 1, 2 & 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dev Swaranjali ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Where: Gyan Bharati School, Block D, Saket

When: February 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Translated Lives : A Migration Revisited

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

