HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 March 2025

#ArtAttack What: Photography Strictly Prohibited – Navroze Contractor’s Retrospective Catch it Live on Thursday, 6 March 2025

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: March 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Patariyan by Hansraj Dramatics Society, Hansraj College (Delhi University)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival | The Sharp Edge of Peace (from Afghanistan)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: March 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Piggy (Spanish with subtitles in English)

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: March 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Agents of Time ft Andrea Di Ceglie & Luigi Tutolo

Where: Thanks & Beyond, 204, Underground Food Court, TDI Westside Mall, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, Nehru Place

When: March 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pause for a Cause – Summer Silhouettes

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: March 5 & 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

