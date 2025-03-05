HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 March 2025
Thursday, March 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Photography Strictly Prohibited – Navroze Contractor’s Retrospective
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: March 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Patariyan by Hansraj Dramatics Society, Hansraj College (Delhi University)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival | The Sharp Edge of Peace (from Afghanistan)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: March 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Piggy (Spanish with subtitles in English)
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: March 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Agents of Time ft Andrea Di Ceglie & Luigi Tutolo
Where: Thanks & Beyond, 204, Underground Food Court, TDI Westside Mall, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, Nehru Place
When: March 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pause for a Cause – Summer Silhouettes
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: March 5 & 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)