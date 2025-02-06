HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 February 2025
Friday, Feb 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 ft Dr. Satinder Sartaj
Where: Surajkund, Faridabad
When: February 7 to 23
Timing: 10:30am to 8:30pm
Entry: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mobile App
Nearest Metro Station: Sarai (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Dhrupad Evening by Samvad
Where: OddBird Theatre, Dhan Mill Roadd, Chattarpur Hills, Pocket D, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chattarpur
When: February 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Magenta and Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Together 2025
Where: Art Gallery 1-4 & Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan
When: February 1 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Manthan 2025 | Rati Vilaap-Shilpanatanam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Colony
When: February 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Brahmaputra Literature Festival
Where: New Delhi World Book Fair, Authors’ Corner, Hall 5, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: February 6 to 8
Timing: 3pm to 7pm
Entry: ₹20 (adults), ₹10 (children); Free for senior citizens, and youngsters in school uniform
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Macbeth
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)
#JustforLaughs
What: Grown Up ft Jaspreet Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)