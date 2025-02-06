Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Friday, Feb 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2025 ft Dr. Satinder Sartaj

Catch It Live on Friday, 7 February 2025
Catch It Live on Friday, 7 February 2025

Where: Surajkund, Faridabad

When: February 7 to 23

Timing: 10:30am to 8:30pm

Entry: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mobile App

Nearest Metro Station: Sarai (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: A Dhrupad Evening by Samvad

Where: OddBird Theatre, Dhan Mill Roadd, Chattarpur Hills, Pocket D, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chattarpur

When: February 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Magenta and Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Together 2025

Where: Art Gallery 1-4 & Foyer, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan

When: February 1 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Manthan 2025 | Rati Vilaap-Shilpanatanam

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Colony

When: February 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Brahmaputra Literature Festival

Where: New Delhi World Book Fair, Authors’ Corner, Hall 5, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: February 6 to 8

Timing: 3pm to 7pm

Entry: 20 (adults), 10 (children); Free for senior citizens, and youngsters in school uniform

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Macbeth

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)

#JustforLaughs

What: Grown Up ft Jaspreet Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: February 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

