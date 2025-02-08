HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 February 2025

#TuneIn What: Saturday Club Night Feat DJ Ali Catch It Live on Saturday, 8 February 2025(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida

When: February 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

Reef, sculptural gold earrings in 18k, designed by artist Aman Poddar are on display as part of this exhibition in Delhi.

What: Dve – Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptural Jewellery

Where: The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Links

When: February 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gurugram Festival | Dhrupad recital ft Pt Uday Bhawalkar

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: February 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Images of Love – Black Light Theatre (Non Verbal play)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Iru – The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve ft Urmilla Deshpande, Thiago Pinto Barbosa & Nandini Sundar

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: 18th Nakshatra & Arogyam Fair 2025

Where: Hall 11, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: February 1 to 8

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Weave the Future

Where: Dilli Haat, INA

When: February 8 and 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat-INA (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Haryanna Ka Illuminati ft Sumit Anand & Vijay Yadav

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: February 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

