HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 February 2025
Saturday, February 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Saturday Club Night Feat DJ Ali
Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida
When: February 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Dve – Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptural Jewellery
Where: The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Links
When: February 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gurugram Festival | Dhrupad recital ft Pt Uday Bhawalkar
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Fortis Hospital Road, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: February 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Images of Love – Black Light Theatre (Non Verbal play)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Iru – The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve ft Urmilla Deshpande, Thiago Pinto Barbosa & Nandini Sundar
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 18th Nakshatra & Arogyam Fair 2025
Where: Hall 11, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: February 1 to 8
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Weave the Future
Where: Dilli Haat, INA
When: February 8 and 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat-INA (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Haryanna Ka Illuminati ft Sumit Anand & Vijay Yadav
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: February 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction