HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2024

#TuneIn What: Peace on Earth ft Hiroki Okano Catch It Live on 9 August 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Theatre of the Absurd

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Kuchipudi Recital ft Adiva Agarwal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Psycho

Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bones and All ft Anthony Jeselnik

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: August 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Tyohaar Popup

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: August 9

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

