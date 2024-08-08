HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2024

#TuneInWhat: Peace on Earth ft Hiroki OkanoWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 9Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: Theatre of the AbsurdWhere: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 9Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #StepUpWhat: Kuchipudi Recital ft Adiva AgarwalWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: August 9Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #CineCallWhat: PsychoWhere: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase IWhen: August 9Timing: 6.30pmEntry: www.fillum.inNearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Bones and All ft Anthony JeselnikWhere: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional AreaWhen: August 9Timing: 6pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Delhi Tyohaar PopupWhere: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam RoadWhen: August 9Timing: 11amEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction