 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 08, 2024 05:02 PM IST

The day of Aug 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Peace on Earth ft Hiroki Okano

Catch It Live on 9 August 2024
Catch It Live on 9 August 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Theatre of the Absurd

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Kuchipudi Recital ft Adiva Agarwal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Psycho

Where: Red House, B-203, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I

When: August 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bones and All ft Anthony Jeselnik

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: August 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Tyohaar Popup

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: August 9

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On