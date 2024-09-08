 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 9 September 2024
Catch It Live on 9 September 2024
An artwork displayed at the exhibition of paintings, ceramics and collages by Siraj Saxena.
An artwork displayed at the exhibition of paintings, ceramics and collages by Siraj Saxena.

What: Not with Words — Remembering Kunwar Narain

Where: Art Gallery (Annexe), India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: September 4 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: How China Sees India and the World: The Authoritative Account of the India-China Relationship

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Mandira Lahiri

Where: The Theatre (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Bengal's Craftsmanship – Jewellery Exhibition

Where: Viceroy's Room, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

When: September 6 to 9

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
