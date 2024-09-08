HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Not with Words — Remembering Kunwar NarainWhere: Art Gallery (Annexe), India International Centre, Lodhi EstateWhen: September 4 to 10Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalkWhat: How China Sees India and the World: The Authoritative Account of the India-China RelationshipWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 9Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Hindustani Classical Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Mandira LahiriWhere: The Theatre (Amaltas), India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 9Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft Harsh GujralWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 9Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Bengal's Craftsmanship – Jewellery ExhibitionWhere: Viceroy's Room, Eros Hotel, Nehru PlaceWhen: September 6 to 9Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction