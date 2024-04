HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 27

#StepUp What: Kuchipudi Recital Catch It Live on April 27

Where: Raja Radha Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini, 49-52, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Mika Singh Live

Where: Sutra Gastropub, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: April 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Jiva

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 27 to May 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Anything But Love

Where: DLF Club 5, Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Akhil Sachdeva Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: World Movie Festival | Court

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: April 27 & 28

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Delhi Indie Project Live

Where: Farzi Cafe, CyberHub, Gurugram

When: April 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

