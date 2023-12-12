HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 12
The day of December 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's only the second day of the working week, but you can still tune in for some cultural immersion! Wondering how? Check these out:
#ArtAttack
What: Wild & Free
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 10 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
#JustForLaughs
What: Din Dahade Chutkule ft. Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma
Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market
When: December 12
Timing: 7.30pm
Timing: 7.30pm
#TuneIn
What: Sarathy Korwar | Giants of Music 2023
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: December 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sounds of Poetry
Where: Conference Room II, Main building, India Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 12
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Shilp Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida
When: December 7 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
