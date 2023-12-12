close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 12

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 12

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2023 09:02 AM IST

The day of December 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's only the second day of the working week, but you can still tune in for some cultural immersion! Wondering how? Check these out:

Catch it live on December 12
Catch it live on December 12

#ArtAttack

This photography exhibition by Rajiv Dang aims to act as a reminder to preserve and safeguard wildlife.
This photography exhibition by Rajiv Dang aims to act as a reminder to preserve and safeguard wildlife.

What: Wild & Free

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 10 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

The jazz musician was born in US, raised in India, and is based in London (UK).
The jazz musician was born in US, raised in India, and is based in London (UK).

#JustForLaughs

Comedians Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma are known for their self-deprecating humour.
Comedians Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma are known for their self-deprecating humour.

What: Din Dahade Chutkule ft. Inder Sahani and Badel Sharma

Where: Cafe 27 Comedy Club, 26, Terrace, Kailash Colony Market

When: December 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

Sarathy Korwar is a US-born, India-raised, London-based jazz musician.
Sarathy Korwar is a US-born, India-raised, London-based jazz musician.

What: Sarathy Korwar | Giants of Music 2023

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: December 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

Politician-philosopher Karan Singh will be reciting poetry at this event organised in collaboration with The Poetry Society (India).
Politician-philosopher Karan Singh will be reciting poetry at this event organised in collaboration with The Poetry Society (India).

What: Sounds of Poetry

Where: Conference Room II, Main building, India Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition-cum-sale displays products by artisans from pan India.
The exhibition-cum-sale displays products by artisans from pan India.

What: Shilp Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida

When: December 7 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

