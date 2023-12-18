HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 18
The day of December 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday may be filled with blues, but we have the best way to change you mood. Here's a gamut of cultural events in the city that will make you start your week on a happening note!
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Natsamrat
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 18 to 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Gandhi Shilp Mela
Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat
When: December 17 to 24
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Weavers of Contemporary Narratives
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: December 18 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Nishant Suri & Pratyush Chaubey
Where: Depot 48, M9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: December 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Magical Monday ft Rishabh
Where: Pllatos Air Bar, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj
When: December 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
