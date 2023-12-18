close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 18

HT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2023 12:09 PM IST

The day of December 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday may be filled with blues, but we have the best way to change you mood. Here's a gamut of cultural events in the city that will make you start your week on a happening note!

Catch It Live on December 18
Catch It Live on December 18

#Staged

Directed by Jayant Deshmukh, the play follows the story of a popular Shakespearean actor who has retired from theatre after receiving the honour of Natsamrat - The King of Theatre.
Directed by Jayant Deshmukh, the play follows the story of a popular Shakespearean actor who has retired from theatre after receiving the honour of Natsamrat - The King of Theatre.

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Natsamrat

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 18 to 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

Lovers of handicrafts, toys and paintings must head to this mela to splurge on everything handmade.
Lovers of handicrafts, toys and paintings must head to this mela to splurge on everything handmade.

What: Gandhi Shilp Mela

Where: Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat

When: December 17 to 24

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)  

 

#ArtAttack

One of the exhibits at the show, which features works of artists Abhijit Saikia, Keerti Pooja, Ravi Chunchula, Samir Mohanty, and Srinivas Pulagam.
One of the exhibits at the show, which features works of artists Abhijit Saikia, Keerti Pooja, Ravi Chunchula, Samir Mohanty, and Srinivas Pulagam.

What: Weavers of Contemporary Narratives

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: December 18 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Nishant Suri & Pratyush Chaubey

Where: Depot 48, M9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: December 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Magical Monday ft Rishabh

Where: Pllatos Air Bar, Pawa Presidential Plaza, C9 Market, Vasant Kunj

When: December 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

