    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, Dec 26 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:33 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Chitranjan Tripathi)

    Gram it: Sikh devotees perform Gatka during the Nagar Kirtan procession organised by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), as part of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab celebration, at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Thursday (December 25). (Photo: ANI)
    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: December 26

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition

    Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

    When: December 26 to 28

    Timing: 2pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: 18th Guru Debaprasad Nrutya Parampara ft Ramli Ibrahim & group (Odissi), Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri) & Shovana Narayan & group (Kathak)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Veer Bal Diwas 2025

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: December 26

    Timing: 12.15pm

    Entry: By invite only (Watch live on: MyGov and MyBharat portals)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein

    Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 26

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Vipul Goyal Live

    Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: December 26

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 26 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
