HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Chitranjan Tripathi) Gram it: Sikh devotees perform Gatka during the Nagar Kirtan procession organised by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), as part of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab celebration, at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Thursday (December 25). (Photo: ANI)

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: December 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: December 26 to 28

Timing: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: 18th Guru Debaprasad Nrutya Parampara ft Ramli Ibrahim & group (Odissi), Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri) & Shovana Narayan & group (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Veer Bal Diwas 2025

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: December 26

Timing: 12.15pm

Entry: By invite only (Watch live on: MyGov and MyBharat portals)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged What: Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Vipul Goyal Live

Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: December 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)