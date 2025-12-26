HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 26 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Chitranjan Tripathi)
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: December 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: December 26 to 28
Timing: 2pm to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: 18th Guru Debaprasad Nrutya Parampara ft Ramli Ibrahim & group (Odissi), Y Theba Devi & group (Manipuri) & Shovana Narayan & group (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Veer Bal Diwas 2025
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: December 26
Timing: 12.15pm
Entry: By invite only (Watch live on: MyGov and MyBharat portals)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Live
Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: December 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)