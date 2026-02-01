Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, February 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 10:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #FleaSpree

    Gram it: Surajkund Mela is back! Here's a glimpse of how artistes performed during the inauguration of 39th Surajkund International Aatmanirbhar Crafts Fair at Surajkund on Saturday (31 January). Details of the mela are below. (Photo: HT)
    What: 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026

    Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund, Faridabad

    When: January 31 to February 15

    Timing: 10am to 10pm

    Entry: 120 (Weekdays) & 180 (Weekends)

    Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Lumineers – The Automatic World Tour

    Where: Huda Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: February 1

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Reflections – Photographs by Dr Jasvir Singh Rana

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, , Lodi Estate

    When: January 31 to February 4

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Taabeer – Mushaira/Kavi Sammelan ft Iqbal Ashhar

    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: February 1

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Sharon Verma Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: February 1

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: SAMPADA

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: February 1 to 3

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2026 HindustanTimes