HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#FleaSpree
What: 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026
Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund, Faridabad
When: January 31 to February 15
Timing: 10am to 10pm
Entry: ₹120 (Weekdays) & ₹180 (Weekends)
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Lumineers – The Automatic World Tour
Where: Huda Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 1
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Reflections – Photographs by Dr Jasvir Singh Rana
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, , Lodi Estate
When: January 31 to February 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Taabeer – Mushaira/Kavi Sammelan ft Iqbal Ashhar
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: February 1
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sharon Verma Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: February 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: February 1 to 3
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)