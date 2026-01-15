HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Beyond The Visible – Artworks by Prabhakar Kolte
Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II
When: January 14 to February 14
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#StepUp
What: In Love With – Bharatanatyam Margam ft Sweta Ravisankar
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: One Fire: A Documentary Film about Theosophy
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 40th Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar – The Art of the Indian Quilt
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: January 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)