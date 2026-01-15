Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, January 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 11:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Beyond The Visible – Artworks by Prabhakar Kolte

    Gram it: Delhi might have woken up to the coldest morning of the year but that didn't deter the visitors from enjoying bright sunshine as soon as the sun came out! Amid the cold weather, here's how some residents soaked up the sunshine at Sunder Nursery. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi might have woken up to the coldest morning of the year but that didn't deter the visitors from enjoying bright sunshine as soon as the sun came out! Amid the cold weather, here's how some residents soaked up the sunshine at Sunder Nursery. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II

    When: January 14 to February 14

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #StepUp

    What: In Love With – Bharatanatyam Margam ft Sweta Ravisankar

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: One Fire: A Documentary Film about Theosophy

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 40th Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar – The Art of the Indian Quilt

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: January 1 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: 30

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

