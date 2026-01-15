HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack What: Beyond The Visible – Artworks by Prabhakar Kolte Gram it: Delhi might have woken up to the coldest morning of the year but that didn't deter the visitors from enjoying bright sunshine as soon as the sun came out! Amid the cold weather, here's how some residents soaked up the sunshine at Sunder Nursery. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II

When: January 14 to February 14

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#StepUp What: In Love With – Bharatanatyam Margam ft Sweta Ravisankar

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: One Fire: A Documentary Film about Theosophy

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: January 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: 40th Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar – The Art of the Indian Quilt

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: January 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)