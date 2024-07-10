 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 10 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 10

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Life on an Island

Catch It Live on July 10
Catch It Live on July 10

Where: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Estate

When: July 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Zikrr Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Muskan Taneja & Abhinay Rai

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Silk Expo

Where: International Expo Centre, A-11, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: July 9 to 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 10
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On