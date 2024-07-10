HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 10

#ArtAttackWhat: Life on an IslandWhere: Annexe Art Gallery, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi EstateWhen: July 10 to 16Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Zikrr Band LiveWhere: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: July 10Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Muskan Taneja & Abhinay RaiWhere: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, DwarkaWhen: July 10Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Umang Silk ExpoWhere: International Expo Centre, A-11, NH 24, Sector 62, NoidaWhen: July 9 to 11Timing: 11am to 9pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction