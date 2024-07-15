 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 16 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 16 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The day of July 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: Jamna - The River Story

Catch It Live on July 16 2024
Catch It Live on July 16 2024

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Augmented Reality Exhibition by Houda Bakkali

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 3 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Aashish Kwatra & Kaustubh Agarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Blues ft Mayank

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: July 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 16 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On