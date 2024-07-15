HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 16 2024

#CineCallWhat: Jamna - The River StoryWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 16Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Augmented Reality Exhibition by Houda BakkaliWhere: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi EstateWhen: June 3 to August 31Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: I Thought Funny Hoga ft Aashish Kwatra & Kaustubh AgarwalWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: July 16Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #TuneInWhat: Blues ft MayankWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: July 16Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction