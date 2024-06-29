 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 29 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 29

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Contemplation

Catch it Live on June 29
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: June 28 to July 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | New Year’s Concert 1992: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#KhauDelhi

What: Mango Fest

Where: Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 4pm to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Shuru Se Shuru Karein? ft Mahima Sogani

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: June 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Agla Varka | Poetry Recital ft Sarbjot Singh Behl

Where: Theatre Kunzum, M-60, Third Floor, Greater Kailash II

When: June 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Sale

Where: Hyatt Centric, District Centre, Janakpuri

When: June 28 to 30

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 29
