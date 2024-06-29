HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 29
The day of June 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Contemplation
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate
When: June 28 to July 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata | New Year’s Concert 1992: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: Mango Fest
Where: Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: June 29 & 30
Timing: 4pm to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shuru Se Shuru Karein? ft Mahima Sogani
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan
When: June 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: Agla Varka | Poetry Recital ft Sarbjot Singh Behl
Where: Theatre Kunzum, M-60, Third Floor, Greater Kailash II
When: June 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Sale
Where: Hyatt Centric, District Centre, Janakpuri
When: June 28 to 30
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue Line)