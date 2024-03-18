 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 18 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 18

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of March 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: META | Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta

Catch It Live on March 18
Catch It Live on March 18

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Contours of Continuum

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: March 15 to April 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Full Cover Mondays ft Shreya Priyam & Chirag Panjwani

Where: Depot48, 9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: March 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: The Stork Saviours

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gulal

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 18 to 20

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)

