HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 18
The day of March 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: META | Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta Ghanta
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Contours of Continuum
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park
When: March 15 to April 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Full Cover Mondays ft Shreya Priyam & Chirag Panjwani
Where: Depot48, 9, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: March 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: The Stork Saviours
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Gulal
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 18 to 20
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)
