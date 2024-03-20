HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20
The day of March 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Found Surfaces
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
On till: March 25
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Boom – A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Punjabi Bagh
When: March 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh (Green Line)
#CineCall
What: Coeur de Slush
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Musical Concert ft Siddharth, Aditya & Sonic
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar
When: March 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.pianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Whispers of Hope
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: March 20
Timing: 6.30
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)