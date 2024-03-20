 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2024 06:07 AM IST

The day of March 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Found Surfaces

Catch It Live on March 20

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On till: March 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Boom – A Culinary Bar, 27, North West Avenue, Punjabi Bagh

When: March 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh (Green Line)

#CineCall

What: Coeur de Slush

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 20

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Musical Concert ft Siddharth, Aditya & Sonic

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar

When: March 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Whispers of Hope

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: March 20

Timing: 6.30

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
