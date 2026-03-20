HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Art for Hope 2026 – Baithaks
Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: March 20 to 22
Timing: 1pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Mischief, Memory & Old Delhi with Ajay Jain
Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, Asaf Ali Road
When: March 20
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Noah/Manu – A sound healing play
Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar
When: March 20 & 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Crafting Change
Where: Triveni Gallery & Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 17 to 24
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari ft Inder Sahani
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Sector 104, Noida
When: March 20
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Linens
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: March 19 to 22
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction