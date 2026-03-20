HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn What: Art for Hope 2026 – Baithaks Gram it: As it continues to drizzle in Delhi, this part of the city near Pragati Maidan provides amble view for the shutterbug to capture the reflection of a DTC bus and the foot over bridge, in a puddle. As per IMD, light rain and windy conditions will persist today and yellow alert shall remain in effect. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: March 20 to 22

Timing: 1pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Mischief, Memory & Old Delhi with Ajay Jain

Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, Asaf Ali Road

When: March 20

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Noah/Manu – A sound healing play

Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

When: March 20 & 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Crafting Change

Where: Triveni Gallery & Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 17 to 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari ft Inder Sahani

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Sector 104, Noida

When: March 20

Timing: 7.30pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)

#FleaSpree What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Linens

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: March 19 to 22

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction