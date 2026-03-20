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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 20 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, March 20 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. Read on for HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations!

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Art for Hope 2026 – Baithaks

    Gram it: As it continues to drizzle in Delhi, this part of the city near Pragati Maidan provides amble view for the shutterbug to capture the reflection of a DTC bus and the foot over bridge, in a puddle. As per IMD, light rain and windy conditions will persist today and yellow alert shall remain in effect. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: As it continues to drizzle in Delhi, this part of the city near Pragati Maidan provides amble view for the shutterbug to capture the reflection of a DTC bus and the foot over bridge, in a puddle. As per IMD, light rain and windy conditions will persist today and yellow alert shall remain in effect. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    Where: Travancore Palace, New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: March 20 to 22

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Mischief, Memory & Old Delhi with Ajay Jain

    Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, Asaf Ali Road

    When: March 20

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Noah/Manu – A sound healing play

    Where: Studio Safdar (Next to May Day Bookstore), 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar

    When: March 20 & 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Crafting Change

    Where: Triveni Gallery & Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 17 to 24

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 | Bulauwa (by Lady Shri Ram College for Women)

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 20

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Ab Hai Aapki Baari ft Inder Sahani

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Sector 104, Noida

    When: March 20

    Timing: 7.30pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Linens

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

    When: March 19 to 22

    Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 20 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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