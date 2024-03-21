 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 04:36 PM IST

The day of March 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Art de Vivre à la Française

Catch It Live on March 21

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 21 & 22

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Triple Threat ft Azeem Banatwalla

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: March 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Holi Fest 2024

Where: Arise Ethnic Village Resort, Gurugram

When: March 21 to 25

Timing: 9am

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Phagun

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: March 20 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

