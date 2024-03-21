HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 21
The day of March 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Art de Vivre à la Française
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 21 & 22
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Triple Threat ft Azeem Banatwalla
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: March 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Holi Fest 2024
Where: Arise Ethnic Village Resort, Gurugram
When: March 21 to 25
Timing: 9am
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Phagun
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: March 20 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)