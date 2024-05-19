 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 19 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 19

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The day of May 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram.

#TuneIn 

What: Rock N Roll Saga with Jack of Spade'Z ft Anirudh 

Catch It Live on May 19
Catch It Live on May 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

When: May 19 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) 

 

#CineCall

What: Exploring The Unexplored

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#Staged

What: Manto’s Thanda Gosht

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg 

When: June 19 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)    

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Shreya Priyam Live 

Where: Prate Cafe, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram 

When: May 19 

Timing: 7.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Navi Nari 

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road 

When: May 18 to 20 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 19

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
