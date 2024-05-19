HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 19

#TuneIn What: Rock N Roll Saga with Jack of Spade'Z ft Anirudh Catch It Live on May 19

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: Exploring The Unexplored

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Manto’s Thanda Gosht

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: June 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Shreya Priyam Live

Where: Prate Cafe, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram

When: May 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Navi Nari

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road

When: May 18 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction