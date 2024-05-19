HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 19
The day of May 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR.
#TuneIn
What: Rock N Roll Saga with Jack of Spade'Z ft Anirudh
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus
When: May 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: Exploring The Unexplored
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Manto’s Thanda Gosht
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: June 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shreya Priyam Live
Where: Prate Cafe, Ramgarh, Sector 67, Gurugram
When: May 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Navi Nari
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road
When: May 18 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)