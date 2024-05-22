HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 22
The day of May 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram.
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Ramya Suresh
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Wajahat Hasan
Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, Second Floor, South Extension II
When: May 22
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: IsIANDs
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 22 to 25
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Tushar, Vaibhav, Madhur & Lalit
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan
When: May 22
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
