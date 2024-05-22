 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 22 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 22

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram.

 

Catch It Live on May 22
Catch It Live on May 22

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Ramya Suresh

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Wajahat Hasan

Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, Second Floor, South Extension II

When: May 22

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)  

 

#ArtAttack

What: IsIANDs

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22 to 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Tushar, Vaibhav, Madhur & Lalit

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: May 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)  

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 22

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On