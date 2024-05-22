HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 22

Catch It Live on May 22

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Ramya Suresh

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Wajahat Hasan

Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, Second Floor, South Extension II

When: May 22

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: IsIANDs

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 22 to 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Tushar, Vaibhav, Madhur & Lalit

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: May 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

