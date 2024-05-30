HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 30

#Staged
What: Humare Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 30 & 31
Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Udbhav ft Sonal Mansingh
Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Feroze Shah Road
When: May 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Oh Womaniya – A Special Sufi Choir
Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road
When: May 30
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: New Jokes Night ft Swati, Suhel & Appurv
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: May 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)