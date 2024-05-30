 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 30 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 30

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Humare Ram

Catch It Live on May 30

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 30 & 31

Timing: 2.30pm & 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Udbhav ft Sonal Mansingh

Where: Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi, 35 Feroze Shah Road

When: May 30

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Oh Womaniya – A Special Sufi Choir

Where: Home Delhi, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

When: May 30

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: New Jokes Night ft Swati, Suhel & Appurv

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

