News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 18

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 18

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 18, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The day of November 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's finally Saturday after a full festive week. While many are gung ho about Cricket World Cup final tomorrow, here's what is keeping Delhiites busy today

Catch It Live on November 18
Catch It Live on November 18

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based comedian Mohit Morani shifts to dark humour with this comedy show.
Delhi-based comedian Mohit Morani shifts to dark humour with this comedy show.

What: Mohit Morani Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 18

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Sushma Yadav's etching, Me and My Mentor is part of this show.
Artist Sushma Yadav's etching, Me and My Mentor is part of this show.

What: Celebrating Creative Expressions

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 18 to 23

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Percussionist Hiten Panwar will blend classical and contemporary Bollywood music for his stage act tonight.
Percussionist Hiten Panwar will blend classical and contemporary Bollywood music for his stage act tonight.

What: Hiten Panwar Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: November 18

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by One World Theatre, this stage play is inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel, and adapted in Hindi by Ratnesh Singh.
Presented by One World Theatre, this stage play is inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel, and adapted in Hindi by Ratnesh Singh.

What: The Haunting of Hill House

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: November 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, this 2009 romantic film will be screened at an open air theatre.
Starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, this 2009 romantic film will be screened at an open air theatre.

What: Love Aaj Kal

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, NH19, Jasola

When: November 18

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

