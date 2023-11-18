HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 18
The day of November 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's finally Saturday after a full festive week. While many are gung ho about Cricket World Cup final tomorrow, here's what is keeping Delhiites busy today
#JustForLaughs
What: Mohit Morani Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: November 18
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Celebrating Creative Expressions
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 18 to 23
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Hiten Panwar Live
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: November 18
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: The Haunting of Hill House
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: November 18
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Love Aaj Kal
Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, NH19, Jasola
When: November 18
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
