close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 27

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 27

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 08:38 AM IST

The day of November 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Pump up your Monday after a glorifying weekend by catching all that is keeping the city abuzz. Here is a shortlistt:

Catch It Live on November 27
Catch It Live on November 27

#TuneIn

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Belgian DJ and record producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to perform at this Sunburn Arena event.
Belgian DJ and record producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to perform at this Sunburn Arena event.

What: Sunburn Arena ft Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: November 27

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Varunjai Sahni's abstract works are exhibited at The Stainless Gallery.
Artist Varunjai Sahni's abstract works are exhibited at The Stainless Gallery.

What: Sarvam - A Tapestry of Healing Colors

Where: The Stainless Gallery, Block C-04, NH-19, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony

When: November 26 to December 4

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.
Comedian Harsh Gujral's jokes are inspired from his life experiences.

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 27

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Korean director ChangBeom Kim will present the shadow puppet play, Take My Hand.
Korean director ChangBeom Kim will present the shadow puppet play, Take My Hand.
This exhibition at Nature Bazaar is showcasing the handloom heritage of various states in India.
This exhibition at Nature Bazaar is showcasing the handloom heritage of various states in India.

#Staged

What: Pitara International TYA Festival | Take My Hand

Where: National Bal Bhavan, Kotla Road

When: November 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: The Grand Handloom Fair

Where: Nature Bazaar, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

When: November 23 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: 40

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out