HT City Unwind: Head to JLN over the weekend and let the music play!

Power-packed musical performances, delicious culinary delights, live demos by popular chefs, and unlimited masti — only one event offers all of these together — HT City Unwind. India’s biggest food and music festival, is back to enthral Delhiites with a star-studded line-up, and truck loads of fun to help make your weekend a memorable one! Popular singers Kanika Kapoor, Harrdy Sandhu and B Praak are all set to perform live at HT City Unwind.

But, before you put on your dancing shoes to groove to the tune of Unwind, must know that this party in town will be like no other for matching with your vibe will be some ace artistes namely B Praak, Kanika Kapoor, Harrdy Sandhu, Jyoti Nooran, Paradox and MC Square, to name just a few.

As the regulars at this gala gear up to experience two-days of non-stop adrenaline rush, the artistes share how elated they are to join Delhiites in welcoming winter with warmth. “Delhi holds a special place in my heart, and the energy of its audience is truly unparalleled,” says singer Kanika Kapoor, adding, “Performing at Unwind for the first time is extremely special. I’m thrilled to connect with my fans in a closer, more intimate setting — this is going to be unforgettable!”

That’s not all, for Paradox shares how much he’s looking forward to this fest that’s a perfect mélange of food and music. “What I love the most about Unwind is the way it brings people together. The combination of great food, music, and the lively vibe of Delhi is just unbeatable. It’s not just an event, it’s an experience, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” he says, adding, “For me, unwinding is all about creating a balance. I like to take time out for myself, vibe with good music, and spend time with my loved ones — it keeps me grounded and recharged.”

So, how do you plan to unwind this weekend? Book your tickets to HT City Unwind, and let us guide you.

Catch It Live

What: HT City Unwind

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: November 30 (Saturday) and December 1 (Sunday)

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: Gate 13

Tickets: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction