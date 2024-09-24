HT@100: Hindustan Times House makes Delhi go baar baar dekho as it lights up for 100 year celebration

Under the lush green canopy of Kasturba Gandhi Marg, a crowd gathered on the evening of September 22, their gaze fixed upon the sky. The spectacle drawing their attention was none other than the iconic HT House, illuminated in all its glory to mark a century of Hindustan Times as the voice of the nation. The iconic HT House illuminated in all its glory to mark a century of Hindustan Times as the voice of the nation.

The street corner, usually a quiet spot where auto rickshaw drivers waiting for their next fare, was abuzz with excitement. Discussions about the stunning display mingled with exclamations of awe. “Poori building pe TV lagaya hoga,” one remarked, while another compared it to the grand lighting at Bharat Mandapam. Among them was one Mukesh Yadav, who told us, “Mai isliye hi ruka tha ki ek baar building dekhlu… Mujhe 27 saal ho gaye hain auto chalate hue, maine pehle kabhi aisa kuch nahin dekha.”

Even passersby couldn’t resist the urge to pull out their phones and record the moment. Nandita Sharma, a Jamia Millia Islamia student who was passing by, said, “It adds such character to the area.”

Passersby couldn’t resist the urge to pull out their phones and record the moment.(Raj K Raj/HT)

Muhammad Khalid Jamali, a banker who works in the nearby Surya Kiran Building, shared, “When I stepped out of my office building, it felt like something big had happened overnight. We saw the preparations, but we didn’t expect this, I’ve only got one word for it — majestic.”

Saumya Sharma, a lawyer from the Indraprakash Building, couldn’t take her eyes off the display. She said, “We’ve been standing here for five minutes and I still can’t stop looking at it—it’s so bright and beautiful” Her friend, Sukriti Dwivedi, chimed in, “I hope more people stop and take it all in—the way they've told the journey of India really shows how far we’ve come as a country."

This spectacular visual narrative will light up HT House until September 28.

