International Olympic Day 2025: Let's move, Delhi! Play at these five spots in NCR without worrying about your budget
Olympic Day (June 23) theme this year is Let’s Move. Keeping this in mind, here're Delhi-NCR's five popular spots, from JLN to Siri Fort, where you must play
Swim or Smash @ Siri Fort Sports Complex
A Delhiite's favourite, Siri Fort Sports Complex offers everything from swimming and squash to table tennis and badminton. Non-members can access many of the facilities at highly subsidised rates. “Swimming sessions here cost just ₹190 an hour, which is rare in Delhi,” says Shreya Bindra, a marketing professional.
Siri Fort Sports Complex, Siri Fort, New Delhi
Tuesday to Sunday; 6am–9pm
Volleyball, Football & Basketball @Yamuna Sports Complex
Looking for something more structured? For a one-time entry fee of just Rs. 100/day, you can access volleyball, basketball, and football courts at Yamuna Sports Complex. It operates on a first-come-first-serve basis, so plan. “Weekends get busy. If you want a better shot at getting a court, come on weekday evenings or early mornings,” advises Naveen, who manages the facilities.
Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi
Tuesday to Sunday; 6am–9pm
Badminton and Cricket @ Noida Stadium
Following a recent revamp, Noida Stadium has become a buzzing hub for casual sports. Its open grounds are perfect for spontaneous games of badminton and cricket — no bookings or payments required. “We play badminton a few times a week, and booking indoor courts elsewhere is expensive. Here, we just walk in and start playing in the open area,” says Vandit Madan, a first-year student at Delhi University.
Noida Stadium, Sector 21A, Noida
Monday to Saturday; 9.30am–6.30pm
Ball It Out @ Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex
Gurugram folks, this one’s for you. Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex offers free access to basketball and volleyball courts that feel pro-level, minus the cost. “My brother plays basketball, I play volleyball, free of charge,” says Aman Gupta, a college student.
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 38, Gurugram
Monday to Sunday; 4am–9pm
Run Like a Pro @ JLN
If running’s your jam, head to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for its nine synthetic tracks. A quarterly pass costs just Rs. 400 — a steal for world-class infrastructure. Plus, lockers are available.
JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi
Monday to Sunday; 9.30am–6pm