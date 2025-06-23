Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
International Olympic Day 2025: Let's move, Delhi! Play at these five spots in NCR without worrying about your budget

ByKaran Sethi
Jun 23, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Olympic Day (June 23) theme this year is Let’s Move. Keeping this in mind, here're Delhi-NCR's five popular spots, from JLN to Siri Fort, where you must play 

Swim or Smash @ Siri Fort Sports Complex

Check out the sports complexes across Delhi-NCR where anyone can turn up to play various sports without burning a hole in your pocket. (Photos: Instagram and Facebook (For representational purposes only))
Siri Fort Sports Complex, New Delhi.
A Delhiite's favourite, Siri Fort Sports Complex offers everything from swimming and squash to table tennis and badminton. Non-members can access many of the facilities at highly subsidised rates. “Swimming sessions here cost just 190 an hour, which is rare in Delhi,” says Shreya Bindra, a marketing professional.

Siri Fort Sports Complex, Siri Fort, New Delhi

Tuesday to Sunday; 6am–9pm 

 

Volleyball, Football & Basketball @Yamuna Sports Complex

 

Yamuna Sports Complex, East Delhi.
Looking for something more structured? For a one-time entry fee of just Rs. 100/day, you can access volleyball, basketball, and football courts at Yamuna Sports Complex. It operates on a first-come-first-serve basis, so plan. “Weekends get busy. If you want a better shot at getting a court, come on weekday evenings or early mornings,” advises Naveen, who manages the facilities.

Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi

Tuesday to Sunday; 6am–9pm

Badminton and Cricket @ Noida Stadium

Noida Stadium.
Following a recent revamp, Noida Stadium has become a buzzing hub for casual sports. Its open grounds are perfect for spontaneous games of badminton and cricket — no bookings or payments required. “We play badminton a few times a week, and booking indoor courts elsewhere is expensive. Here, we just walk in and start playing in the open area,” says Vandit Madan, a first-year student at Delhi University.

Noida Stadium, Sector 21A, Noida

Monday to Saturday; 9.30am–6.30pm 

 

Ball It Out @ Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Gurugram.
Gurugram folks, this one’s for you. Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex offers free access to basketball and volleyball courts that feel pro-level, minus the cost. “My brother plays basketball, I play volleyball, free of charge,” says Aman Gupta, a college student.

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 38, Gurugram

Monday to Sunday; 4am–9pm 

 

Run Like a Pro @ JLN

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.
If running’s your jam, head to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for its nine synthetic tracks. A quarterly pass costs just Rs. 400 — a steal for world-class infrastructure. Plus, lockers are available.

JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi

Monday to Sunday; 9.30am–6pm

Boxer Amit Panghal.(Photo: Amit Panghal/IG)
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya.(Photo: Ravi Dahiya/IG)
