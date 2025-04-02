Italian tuk-tuk travel vloggers make a pit stop in Delhi: Meet Jenny, Adam and Raja

Did you recently spot a blue-red-yellow auto in Delhi? Nope, it’s not a new proposed colour scheme for Delhi autos! This is Raja — the beloved tuk-tuk of Italian travel vloggers Adam Fadi and Jenny Gaiart — who bought and customised it in Tamil Nadu in October last year. The two are now travelling on the same to tour the length and breadth of India. So far, they have visited Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Punjab, to name a few. Adam and Jenny (and Raja) recently made a pit stop in Delhi, as part of their adventurous expedition titled Bharat108, and we caught up with the them to unravel their travel tale. Jenny Gaiart and Adam Fadi visited Lotus Temple on their recent trip to Delhi. So far the Italian couple has toured Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

Immersed in the energy of the Capital, during the time of Eid and Navratri, the couple explored some iconic monuments and even indulged in popular street food. “Delhi is a big milestone for us as it’s here that we have marked 9,000 kilometers! But more than this, we have fallen in love with the city. This place is intense, in the best possible way, and gives a sensory overload with so much happening almost all the time. Like right now, when we visited, people were celebrating in Old Delhi... The Capital feels like a microcosm of India itself where ancient history and modern life collide in the most fascinating way. There’s always something new to discover here,” shares 42-year-old Jenny.

Adam, 38, adds, “What really caught our eye was the sheer contrast between Old and New Delhi. One minute you’re navigating the chaotic lanes of Chandni Chowk, and the next you are standing in awe at the peaceful Rajghat, or admiring the grandeur of Akshardham Temple and Humayun’s Tomb or the striking architecture of the Lotus Temple, which is one of a kind in the world.”

Back home in London (UK), Adam works in the construction industry while Jenny runs a consultancy for medical devices. “Although we both had full-time careers, we’ve always been passionate about travel and thus decided to take a break from out full-time careers,” says Jenny, as Adam elucidates, “We were always drawn to India’s diversity, its landscapes, culture, and people. But, we didn’t want to explore it the usual way so we thought of taking a journey across India on a tuk-tuk and make it an adventure! It’s slow, unpredictable, and sometimes a bit crazy too, but it has given us a chance to connect with people in a way we never would have otherwise. Plus, it’s hard not to smile when you see Raja cruising down the road.”

Documenting everything on their social media handles, the couple recently spent a few days in Delhi, and can’t stop talking about the city’s delicious food delights. “Since we’ve arrived in India, our best food experiences have been at homes of friends who have invited us over to try out some amazing dishes. Even the street food has been amazing. Especially in Delhi, we loved chhole bhature, dal, curries, and sweets,” Jenny adds.

With miles to go before they brake, Adam, Jenny, and Raja are now headed to Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), exploring one city at a time.

