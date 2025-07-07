Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi-NCR DJs on track to play a notch higher this saawan, rake in moolah this monsoon season!

Come Friday (July 11) and Delhiites will not just hear but even feel the beats as Kanwar Yatra. To keep the momentum of kanwariyas in sync, DJs across NCR are set to boom and confirm the rise in demand as compared to previous years. Expect giant speakers, flashing lights, and bass drops echoing all along the roadways as DJ owners confirm that several groups are spending lakhs to keep both the spirit and sound sky-high! Kanwar Yatra will be held held between July 11 and 24, this year, as saawan (monsoon) season makes its presence felt in full force. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT (Photo for representational purposes only)))

“Iss bar demand zyada hai isliye humein price badhane padha. Pichle saal se 30,000-50,000 increase hua hai. Jo DJ set-up pichle saal 1.5 lakh tak book hote thay for that this year we are charging nothing less than 2 lakh, and we are still completely booked out,” says Ravi from Haryana-based Ravi DJ. Adding to this, Mohit Gurjar from Uttar Pradesh-based Raavan DJ says: “Some are even going for customisation while booking the sound system. In fact, customised speakers and tall speakers ki requests zyada aa rahi hain.”

A major reason behind the spike in demand is the rise in first-time participants, who not just have more energy but also bigger budgets and grand planning for this year's yatra. “To match the energy of first-time participants, the old kanwar groups are putting their budgets on the back burner,” informs Krishna Kumar, from Ghaziabad-based Krishna DJ, adding, “Jin new kanwariya groups ke calls aa rahe hain woh custom speakers wali gaadi se lekar DJ lights tak ki demand kar rahe hain. We are happy as our profit margins have increased. Last year, we earned around ₹7 to ₹8 lakhs during the entire season of Kanwar Yatra. This year, in pre-bookings alone we have already earned ₹5 lakh and are still receiving more requests.”

“The Maha Kumbh that happened earlier this year has instilled a new-found spiritual enthusiasm, especially in the youngsters, as a lot of them are joining us on the yatra this year,” says Ram Vardhan, from Faridabad-based Shiva Kanwar Group, adding, “This time we have gone over budget by close to ₹40,000. A major part of this budget has been spent on getting grand DJ set-ups because we want to match the energy of the youngsters who have joined the group new, and wish to make their first-time experience in this journey a memorable experience.”

Echoing similar sentiments, and highlighting another reason behind the rise in demand this year is Arun Verma, a Delhi-based kanwariya, who has been going on the yatra since a decade, says, “The easier route diversions this year have added a positive note to our efforts. A lot of people who have never been on the yatra before are reaching out to me to get insights and tips to travel safe especially on major routes and highways; given the high number of incidents involving kanwariyas that have been reported over the years. This year, since the route has been made much easier with better diversions for those on foot, those new to the kanwar yatra have acquired confidence to join in. For instance, while crossing Roorkee, there is now a dedicated path that goes under the highway so that the kanwariyas on foot don’t have to walk on the busy highway.”

Story by Isha Yadav

