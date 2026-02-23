Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kisse, kahaniyaan and kebabs: Inside Delhi’s new-age iftar gatherings this Ramzan

    From starlit dastarkhwans in Old Delhi to historian-led food walks, curated iftar experiences blend heritage, home-style flavours and conversations this Ramzan

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:15 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Historians and homely flavours

    Some experiences are also pairing iftar with culinary history. In Shahjahanabad, Ramit Mitra from DelhiByFoot (9871181775) is curating a sit-down Ramzan walk featuring dishes from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Karnataka. “A noted food historian Aali Kumar will walk guests through heirloom recipes that trace their origins to smaller Nawabi kitchens in western Uttar Pradesh,” he says. For a more intimate touch, select iftar evenings are also being hosted at the homes of Hindustani classical vocalist and also artists such as calligraphist Qamar Dagar, offering guests a glimpse into how Ramzan is observed in their households.

    From intimate rooftop iftars to homely dining experiences, Ramzan this year is as much about connection as it is about cuisine.
    From intimate rooftop iftars to homely dining experiences, Ramzan this year is as much about connection as it is about cuisine.
    DelhiByFoot is organizing select iftar evenings at the homes of Hindustani classical vocalist and artists.
    DelhiByFoot is organizing select iftar evenings at the homes of Hindustani classical vocalist and artists.

    Walking beyond Old Delhi

    Delhi Food Walks is offering curated trails across Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj and Nizamuddin. “Each locality offers a distinct flavour and ambience. The kebabs at Jama Masjid will differ from those at Nizamuddin, which is what keeps the experience vibrant,” says Anubhav Sapra (9355534180). This year, the Ramzan walks are being organised on request, allowing participants to plan more personalised, unhurried outings with friends and family.

    Tales of the City is hosting Dastarkhwan-e-Jahaanuma, a rooftop iftar experience set against the backdrop of Jama Masjid.
    Tales of the City is hosting Dastarkhwan-e-Jahaanuma, a rooftop iftar experience set against the backdrop of Jama Masjid.

    Culture and conversations

    Among the highlights is Dastarkhwan-e-Jahaanuma, hosted on a rooftop in Old Delhi with Jama Masjid forming a dramatic backdrop. Designed as an intimate, traditional iftar, the experience focuses on slow conversations and community bonding. Abu Sufiyan from Tales of City (9220469400) says, “We gather on rooftops in Old Delhi to break bread together and savour a Mughlai feast prepared by my bawarchis, bringing authentic homely flavours. Ever since we announced the dates — March 7, 8, 14 and 15 — the response has been overwhelming.” He adds that the evenings are meant to reflect the deeper purpose of fasting. “We sit, share stories and explore how these customs have shaped us. The vibe is full of friendship, culture and love.”

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Kisse, Kahaniyaan And Kebabs: Inside Delhi’s New-age Iftar Gatherings This Ramzan
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Kisse, Kahaniyaan And Kebabs: Inside Delhi’s New-age Iftar Gatherings This Ramzan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes