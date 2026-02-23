Kisse, kahaniyaan and kebabs: Inside Delhi’s new-age iftar gatherings this Ramzan

Culture and conversations

Among the highlights is Dastarkhwan-e-Jahaanuma, hosted on a rooftop in Old Delhi with Jama Masjid forming a dramatic backdrop. Designed as an intimate, traditional iftar, the experience focuses on slow conversations and community bonding. Abu Sufiyan from Tales of City (9220469400) says, “We gather on rooftops in Old Delhi to break bread together and savour a Mughlai feast prepared by my bawarchis, bringing authentic homely flavours. Ever since we announced the dates — March 7, 8, 14 and 15 — the response has been overwhelming.” He adds that the evenings are meant to reflect the deeper purpose of fasting. “We sit, share stories and explore how these customs have shaped us. The vibe is full of friendship, culture and love.”