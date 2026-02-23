Kisse, kahaniyaan and kebabs: Inside Delhi’s new-age iftar gatherings this Ramzan

Historians and homely flavours
Some experiences are also pairing iftar with culinary history. In Shahjahanabad, Ramit Mitra from DelhiByFoot (9871181775) is curating a sit-down Ramzan walk featuring dishes from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Karnataka. “A noted food historian Aali Kumar will walk guests through heirloom recipes that trace their origins to smaller Nawabi kitchens in western Uttar Pradesh,” he says. For a more intimate touch, select iftar evenings are also being hosted at the homes of Hindustani classical vocalist and also artists such as calligraphist Qamar Dagar, offering guests a glimpse into how Ramzan is observed in their households.