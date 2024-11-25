KNC Freshers' Party: Students startle in Bhool Bhulaiyaa swag, Emily elegance

A zesty acapella-cum-beatbox performance by Zephyr, the western music society set the mood for the recently held Freshers’ 2024 at Kamala Nehru College. As the auditorium echoed with a never-ending cheer, the talented students displayed their skills in poetry, acting, singing and dancing to get the coveted awards of Miss Freshers’ and Miss Talented! KNC's campus was decked up to give a warm welcome to the freshers.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Torsha Bera left the audience spellbound with her moves!(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

After a sombre lamp lighting ceremony, wherein some harmony was lent by Sangeetika, the Indian music society of the college, it came time for the enthusiasm to speak for itself with some popular Bollywood and Hollywood tunes playing at high scale. It was during this segment that Torsha Bera, a student of BA (Hons) Economics, danced to Lean On by DJ Snake and Major Lazer, and went on to win the title of Ms Talented! “I decided to dress up as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter but thought of dancing to this song since I’m an introvert and had to put myself out there as starting college is like another life,” says Bera, adding, “My outfit was majorly thrifted as I wanted to advocate for sustainability in fashion!”

The Miss Freshers’ contest saw several participants dressed up as their favourite fictional characters from literature, and films specially Bollywood and Hollywood. At her dressy best, Tanirika Yadav, a student of BA (Hons) English won the Ms Freshers’ title. She says, “I chose to style myself as Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girls since I also have the undying zeal and desire to achieve my dreams like her!”

Bhavya Koli sought inpo from Akshay Kumar's character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, to dress up for her Freshers'. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Bhavya Koli, pursuing BA (Prog) in Pyschology and English stood out in her unique outfit. Dressed as Aditya Srivastava aka Akshay Kumar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she told us about the inspiration behind that look. “The character of Aditya was a psychologist and I am pursuing this subject in college! I thought I'd channel my inner Aditya and put together this outfit that cost me around ₹600.”

Yuvika is all set to become Emily in India!(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Meanwhile, Yuvika Masand, a BA (Hons) Journalism student styled herself as Emily Cooper from the American-French rom-com Emily in Paris. “I am Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris, who is a journalist too! I love her vibe and the uniqueness of her character and that’s why chose to play her on stage! It was fun to shop in Sarojini Nagar for the blazer and the hat that beautifully complimented my look," she shared.

Amid the high adrenaline rush that erupted each time a fresher took to stage to showcase her talent, the members of the choreography society of the college, Adagio put together an act of contemporary dance and left the audience mesmerised. The finishing touch was provided by a glamorous ramp walk by students from Glitz, the fashion society of the college.

Some members of Glitz, the the fashion society of KNC, who enchanted everyone with their ramp walk.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Pavitra Bhardwaj, Principal, KNC shared, "For the young ladies, this is a platform to present themselves and not only enhance their confidence but also of the girls in the audience... Although ultimately, three students will be awarded Miss Freshers’ and one student Miss Talented, the judges have taken due care that the intellect, confidence and personality of the contestants are assessed rather than their outward appearance.”

Story by Mehak Talwar

