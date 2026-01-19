Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Last orders at Majnu ka Tila: Delhi University's food adda goes on overdrive after High Court's order, Reels go viral

    Post Delhi HC’s order on Majnu ka Tila's unauthorised eateries, youngsters have been thronging the food hub for one last round of café crawls and memory-making!

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 2:22 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Since December last year, when the Delhi High Court (HC) directed civic authorities to act against food establishments operating without required approvals, food hub, Majnu ka Tila aka MKT has seen an unusual surge. Back then, Justice Gadela had remarked: “Ensure that it’s done. Half of the DU (Delhi University) students are there.”

    Some Reels of DU students crowding Majnu Ka Tila eateries have clocked in over 2 million views within hours of getting uploaded on social media! (Photos: Instagram)
    Some Reels of DU students crowding Majnu Ka Tila eateries have clocked in over 2 million views within hours of getting uploaded on social media! (Photos: Instagram)

    Now, viral Reels show packed lanes and queues of youngsters outside cafés alongside first-time visitors who are feeling the urge to tick-off their long-pending pit stops. The reason for urgency: visit now, before anything changes!

    Student footfall doubles up

    “This has been a DU hub for generations,” adds Siddharth Kumar, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College. “Every passing-out batch recommends places here. From dates and birthdays to study sessions, this is our stop in the city.”

    Adding to this sentiment, Ritika Shah, a second-year student of Ramjas College, shares, “You never know when action might start, so we’ve been coming here at least twice a week. We even have a WhatsApp group just for sharing food discoveries, and Majnu ka Tila dominates it. For us, the DU experience will feel incomplete without trips here.”

    Surge in food walks

    It's notjust the regular students but even foodies from across NCR who have taken into account the possibility of this market's makeover of sorts. Confirming a sudden spike in the interest of residents, for exploring this part of North Delhi, Delhi-based walk curator Anuj Bhatia shares: “The slots for our food walks curated at Majnu ka Tila are filling up much faster now, so we’re adding more dates. It's true that people want to experience the place properly while they can.”

    Contingency plans

    Meanwhile, café owners are preparing for compliance and not taking the HC's directive lightly. “If authorities ask us to make changes, we are ready. But relocating would mean starting from scratch. This is our livelihood. We’ve been here for over 10 years,” says a manager at Nor Yak Cafe.

    At Busan Korean Restaurant, “people walk in saying they’ll miss our food,” notes a staffer, adding, “We are scouting other locations, asking customers to stay connected through our social media for updates.”

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Last Orders At Majnu Ka Tila: Delhi University's Food Adda Goes On Overdrive After High Court's Order, Reels Go Viral
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Last Orders At Majnu Ka Tila: Delhi University's Food Adda Goes On Overdrive After High Court's Order, Reels Go Viral
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes