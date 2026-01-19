Last orders at Majnu ka Tila: Delhi University's food adda goes on overdrive after High Court's order, Reels go viral

Since December last year, when the Delhi High Court (HC) directed civic authorities to act against food establishments operating without required approvals, food hub, Majnu ka Tila aka MKT has seen an unusual surge. Back then, Justice Gadela had remarked: “Ensure that it’s done. Half of the DU (Delhi University) students are there.” Some Reels of DU students crowding Majnu Ka Tila eateries have clocked in over 2 million views within hours of getting uploaded on social media! (Photos: Instagram)

Now, viral Reels show packed lanes and queues of youngsters outside cafés alongside first-time visitors who are feeling the urge to tick-off their long-pending pit stops. The reason for urgency: visit now, before anything changes!

Student footfall doubles up “This has been a DU hub for generations,” adds Siddharth Kumar, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College. “Every passing-out batch recommends places here. From dates and birthdays to study sessions, this is our stop in the city.”

Adding to this sentiment, Ritika Shah, a second-year student of Ramjas College, shares, “You never know when action might start, so we’ve been coming here at least twice a week. We even have a WhatsApp group just for sharing food discoveries, and Majnu ka Tila dominates it. For us, the DU experience will feel incomplete without trips here.”