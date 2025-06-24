Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mika makes Delhi sway in Pushpa style to raise awareness for ‘drug-free India’ campaign at India Gate

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 24, 2025 11:35 AM IST

Singer Mika Singh unleashed his desi swag with his iconic track Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag and retro hits like Meri Umar Ke Naujawano at an event by Delhi Police.

Pushpa, Pushpa, Pushpa... is what echoed at India Gate as singer Mika Singh delivered a high-octane performance on Sunday evening. From Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag to Meri Umar Ke Naujawano (Karz; 1980), he belted several chartbusters with his signature swag. But it was his fiery twist to Pushpa Pushpa from Pushpa 2 (2024) that left the crowd jumping in jubilation. The event, organised by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Delhi Police marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Singer Mika Singh took to stage for a concert organised by ANTF and the Delhi Police, at the India Gate.(Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)
Singer Mika Singh took to stage for a concert organised by ANTF and the Delhi Police, at the India Gate.(Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

 

Delhi is home for me and always will be. - Mika Singh, singer

Mika was filled with patriotism as he took to this stage. “Performing at India Gate is always an absolute honour... Delhi is home for me and always will be. The audience here feels more like family than anything else,” he told us after the electrifying night. “I feel [this event] holds such importance in today’s India. Our youth need positive motivation and to be shown the right direction,” he added.

Offstage, Mika shared some light moments with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (L) and artwork displayed at the event (R).(Photo: Salman Ali/HT)
Offstage, Mika shared some light moments with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (L) and artwork displayed at the event (R).(Photo: Salman Ali/HT)

Revelers from all walks of life turned up to witness the show and also experienced nukkad naataks (street plays), a pantomime show, and an art exhibition. All these were also themed to raise awareness about a drug-free India.

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Mika makes Delhi sway in Pushpa style to raise awareness for ‘drug-free India’ campaign at India Gate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On