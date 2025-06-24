Mika makes Delhi sway in Pushpa style to raise awareness for ‘drug-free India’ campaign at India Gate

Pushpa, Pushpa, Pushpa... is what echoed at India Gate as singer Mika Singh delivered a high-octane performance on Sunday evening. From Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag to Meri Umar Ke Naujawano (Karz; 1980), he belted several chartbusters with his signature swag. But it was his fiery twist to Pushpa Pushpa from Pushpa 2 (2024) that left the crowd jumping in jubilation. The event, organised by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Delhi Police marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Singer Mika Singh took to stage for a concert organised by ANTF and the Delhi Police, at the India Gate.(Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

Delhi is home for me and always will be. - Mika Singh, singer

Mika was filled with patriotism as he took to this stage. “Performing at India Gate is always an absolute honour... Delhi is home for me and always will be. The audience here feels more like family than anything else,” he told us after the electrifying night. “I feel [this event] holds such importance in today’s India. Our youth need positive motivation and to be shown the right direction,” he added.

Offstage, Mika shared some light moments with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (L) and artwork displayed at the event (R).(Photo: Salman Ali/HT)

Revelers from all walks of life turned up to witness the show and also experienced nukkad naataks (street plays), a pantomime show, and an art exhibition. All these were also themed to raise awareness about a drug-free India.

