Millgrove: Redefining sustainable luxury living in Gurugram

At a time when open urban space is dwindling, the dream of a spacious, serene home often feels out of reach. Yet, Millgrove, a ground-breaking residential project in Gurugram, Haryana, challenges this notion by offering an exceptional blend of luxury, sustainability, and seamless connectivity. Situated opposite the Hyatt Regency, in Sector 76, Gurugram, this tranquil oasis redefines modern living amidst a bustling metropolis. Millgrove

Spacious living, thoughtful design

Lush gardens of the property

Millgrove introduces a low-density, eco-conscious living concept, offering 1100-square-yard plots designed around almost 5 acres of gardens. The project spans 23 acres, featuring 51 plots exceeding 1100 square yards and an additional 14 plots over 500 square yards. Unlike traditional gated communities, Millgrove replaces boundary walls with natural hedges, fostering privacy and environmental harmony.

Prime location and unmatched connectivity

Boasting a prime location

Nestled at the confluence of NH48, the Dwarka Expressway, and the Southern Periphery Road, Millgrove boasts a prime location. Opposite the Hyatt Regency, the project offers unparalleled convenience: the airport is just a 20-minute drive, and the Dwarka Expressway is reachable in under two minutes. Upcoming infrastructure, including the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), will slash travel times to North Delhi business hubs like Alipur to 25-30 minutes, while Sonipat will be just an hour’s drive away.

This strategic positioning gives Millgrove a distinct edge over Delhi’s premium neighbourhoods such as Sunder Nagar and Maharani Bagh, offering superior accessibility and shorter commute times.

A vision of luxury and sustainability

The project incorporates cutting-edge green features

Developed by the Thakrar family, known for their Tilda rice legacy, Millgrove blends opulence with sustainability. The project incorporates cutting-edge green features, including rainwater harvesting, efficient landscaping water use, and solar-powered amenities. An upcoming 8.74-acre sports club will further enhance the lifestyle, offering state-of-the-art facilities powered by a 390kW rooftop solar system and complete water recycling.

The club, spanning 85,000 square feet, will cater to various recreational needs, featuring a gym, tennis courts, badminton, squash, billiards, table tennis, and a heated swimming pool. These amenities align with Millgrove’s commitment to sustainable and luxurious living.

Expansive green spaces

With fewer than three plots per acre, Millgrove prioritizes open spaces and greenery. Five acres of gardens serve as a serene retreat for the 65 planned homes. Advanced landscaping techniques, including drip irrigation, enhance air quality and minimize dust levels, creating a healthier environment for residents.

Infrastructure planning at Millgrove is meticulous, with dedicated sewage systems and service lanes for utility vehicles. Piped Natural Gas powers the backup generators for all the common areas and water treatment plants. Upholding transparency, the project enforces a strict no-cash policy in financial transactions, ensuring ethical and legal compliance.

Inspired by Ikigai

The project draws inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, which emphasizes finding purpose and harmony. This guiding principle shapes Millgrove’s vision of a community that balances human well-being with environmental sustainability.

An investment for the future

An oasis of space and greenery

Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Shiv Murti Interchange, Dwarka Expressway tunnels, and UER-II, are set to significantly boost land values in Millgrove. The project’s proximity to Gurugram’s Cyber City (a 15-minute drive) and world-class medical facilities (10 minutes away) further enhances its appeal. Vasant Vihar and Chanakyapuri in Delhi are expected to be a 25-minute signal-free drive!

Within four years, residents will benefit from improved public transport, including a metro station linking to the Delhi Metro approximately a five-minute drive and direct access to the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) station opposite the development.

A treasure chest of living

Millgrove embodies the timeless philosophy of architect Le Corbusier: “The home should be the treasure chest of living.” By harmonising modern amenities with sustainable practices, it offers a sanctuary for those seeking a tranquil yet connected lifestyle. For the fortunate few, Millgrove isn’t just a place to live; it’s a way of life. An oasis of space and greenery, amidst the urban bustle.

