Mood kharab kar diya: DU students' Janpath shopping plan goes awry

The plan was simple: head to Janpath, browse through its familiar lanes, bargain for clothes and trinkets, and perhaps return with a haul that was worthy of showing off. Instead, the Wednesday afternoon shopping trip of Delhi University (DU) students Riddhi Arora and Ria Kumar turned out to be a bummer! Reason? BRICS Summit! A glimpse of the closed street-side stalls at Janpath market, as recorded by Riddhi Arora and Ria Kumar on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Instagram)

This duo’s Reel (with more than 68.3k views) from Janpath captures their disappointment who appear to arrive ready for the market’s familiar chaos, only to find parts of the street-shopping zone closed. Their reaction, sums up rather perfectly in the Reel’s caption: Mood kharab kar diya; as they came across a rather Delhi-specific plot twist with tarpaulin-covered streetside stalls, and an unusually quiet stretch of Janpath.

Arora, a final-year student of Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC), tells us, “Pehle toh flea shops band dekh kar and road kharab dekh kar I thought may be MCD has barred the street sellers from setting shop here. But then seeing a lot of popular stalls shut, I couldn’t control and ended up asking the shopkeepers about what was the actual reason. That’s when we got to know that it’s because of the heightened security due to the BRICS Summit in Delhi that all our favourite hawkers have been moved for the time being from this market. In fact, we also don’t know when will things be back to normal. My DM is flooded with this question ever since I uploaded the Reel!”