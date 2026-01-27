Chocolate Cake Day special: The most indulgent slices, across Delhi-NCR
National Chocolate Cake Day calls for Delhi-NCR's chocolate hall of fame
It may still be pretty early in the week, but the beauty about National Chocolate Day is that it doesn’t necessarily wait for weekends. Paperboard Mag curates the best slices of chocolaty indulgence, across Delhi-NCR.
Layered Atelier
Where: Gurgaon (custom and bulk orders)
Slices of heaven: Chocolate sponge with dark chocolate fudge, salted caramel and hazelnuts; classic chocolate fudge cake; signature chocolate strawberry cake; signature dark chocolate fudge cake; dark chocolate raspberry cake
Price for two: NA
Monique Patisserie
Where: 77, The Manor, NH-19, Friends Colony, New Delhi
Slices of heaven: Le fondant au chocolat
Price for two: ₹1,200
The Big Chill Cakery
Where: 3B, Main Market, Khan Market, New Delhi
Slices of heaven: Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate hazelnut cake, chocolate banoffee cake, chocolate gooey cake
Price for two: ₹200 (for one order approx.)
Colocal
Where: 65, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi
Slices of heaven: Dense chocolate slice, fudge cake, dark chocolate cake slice, death by chocolate
Price for two: ₹1,200
Theos
Where: Near HP Petrol Pump, Dynamic House, Main Dadri Road, Sector 41, Noida
Slices of heaven: Egless Belgian chocolate pastry, eggless dark chocolate raspberry pastry, eggless pistachio Kunafa milk chocolate pastry
Price for two: ₹1,200
Miam Patisserie
Where: F-321A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi
Slices of heaven: Dark chocolate and salted caramel cake, dark chocolate and raspberry cake. eggless dark chocolate and hazelnut cake, vegan dark chocolate and berries cake, gluten free dark chocolate cake, gooey chocolate cake
Price for two: ₹800
L'Opera
Where: Multiple outlets
Slices of heaven: Chocoalte mille feuille, chocolate orange and walnut, chocolate trio verrine, royal chocolate
Price for two: ₹1,400
