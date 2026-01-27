Edit Profile
    Chocolate Cake Day special: The most indulgent slices, across Delhi-NCR

    National Chocolate Cake Day calls for Delhi-NCR's chocolate hall of fame

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 6:27 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    It may still be pretty early in the week, but the beauty about National Chocolate Day is that it doesn’t necessarily wait for weekends. Paperboard Mag curates the best slices of chocolaty indulgence, across Delhi-NCR.

    Chocolate Cake Day special: The most indulgent slices, across Delhi-NCR (Photo: Rich and Delish)
    Chocolate Cake Day special: The most indulgent slices, across Delhi-NCR (Photo: Rich and Delish)

    Layered Atelier

    Where: Gurgaon (custom and bulk orders)

    Slices of heaven: Chocolate sponge with dark chocolate fudge, salted caramel and hazelnuts; classic chocolate fudge cake; signature chocolate strawberry cake; signature dark chocolate fudge cake; dark chocolate raspberry cake

    Price for two: NA

    Monique Patisserie

    Where: 77, The Manor, NH-19, Friends Colony, New Delhi

    Slices of heaven: Le fondant au chocolat

    Price for two: 1,200

    The Big Chill Cakery

    Where: 3B, Main Market, Khan Market, New Delhi

    Slices of heaven: Chocolate mousse cake, chocolate hazelnut cake, chocolate banoffee cake, chocolate gooey cake

    Price for two: 200 (for one order approx.)

    Colocal

    Where: 65, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

    Slices of heaven: Dense chocolate slice, fudge cake, dark chocolate cake slice, death by chocolate

    Price for two: 1,200

    Theos

    Where: Near HP Petrol Pump, Dynamic House, Main Dadri Road, Sector 41, Noida

    Slices of heaven: Egless Belgian chocolate pastry, eggless dark chocolate raspberry pastry, eggless pistachio Kunafa milk chocolate pastry

    Price for two: 1,200

    Miam Patisserie

    Where: F-321A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi

    Slices of heaven: Dark chocolate and salted caramel cake, dark chocolate and raspberry cake. eggless dark chocolate and hazelnut cake, vegan dark chocolate and berries cake, gluten free dark chocolate cake, gooey chocolate cake

    Price for two: 800

    L'Opera

    Where: Multiple outlets

    Slices of heaven: Chocoalte mille feuille, chocolate orange and walnut, chocolate trio verrine, royal chocolate

    Price for two: 1,400

    What's your favourite slice across all of Delhi-NCR?

    Aalokitaa Basu
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aalokitaa Basu

      Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More

