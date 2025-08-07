National Handloom Day: This exhibition in Delhi's Crafts Museum weaves a tribute to spotlight Indian handloom

The warp and weft of weaving that gives birth to Indian handloom makes one take pride in the rich textile culture of our country. Showcasing the history and versatility of Indian textiles is the exhibition, Weave the Future 2.0, which opens in the Capital today, to celebrate National Handloom Day (August 7). Textile exhibits and some immersive installations make this exhibition a worthwhile viewing experience.

Themed on The Regenerative Edition, this year’s show will celebrate a return to nature-aligned practices in Indian textiles. For this, over 30 grassroots initiatives, brands are participating. There are also exhibits by those who are dedicated towards building circular, low-impact textile systems anchored in indigenous knowledge and ecological responsibility.

Textile designers and brands that have nature-aligned practices in Indian textiles are showcasing their works at this exhibition.

Looking forward to celebrating National Handloom Day with people who are passionate about climate, community and regeneration, Indira Varma, a fashion and textile designer from DHI Earth, shares, “We are showcasing our latest range of smart casuals for both men and women as well as some corporate wear sarees and stoles. Each piece is handcrafted with eco-friendly block prints and naturally dyed handlooms by skilled artisan communities.”

Celebrating handloom, sustainability, and circular craft practices will be 23°N 69°E, which is presenting a collection of hand block printed and hand painted garments made using organic cotton. “We would also showcase textile waste artworks created using leftover fabric scraps from our studio in Delhi,” says Anas Sheikh, a practicing textile artist and founder of this clothing brand, adding, “This exhibition is a reminder of why crafts matter and how traditions, when nurtured with care and intention, can shape a more thoughtful and regenerative future.”

Alongside some intriguing installations, textiles are displayed at this showcase.

There will also be on display some intriguing installations namely Soundscape by Sonam Khetan, Cotton 2.0 by Kora Design Collaborative, ‘What if every thread remembered?’ by Lafaani, and 11.11. These projects serve as a reflection of the exhibition’s ethos, where textiles are not just products but living narratives of culture, ecology, and collective imagination.

The rich legacy of Indian textiles is on display at this exhibition.

Dr M Beena, Director Commissioner (Handlooms), adds: “This exhibition stands as a testament to the resilience, beauty, and profound cultural significance of India’s handloom traditions. On National Handloom Day, we are honoured to create a platform that not only honours our weavers and our heritage but also sparks vital conversations around sustainability, circularity, and regenerative practices. This initiative represents our collective commitment towards shaping a future where handlooms are not merely celebrated as a craft, but as a living system of knowledge, community, and ecological harmony.”

Weave The Future 2.0 exhibition is organised at Crafts Museum in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Catch It Live

What: Weave the Future 2.0

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: August 7 to 17

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction