National Sports Day | Cricketer Rinku Singh: Winning matches for India is the dream that keeps me going

India batter Rinku Singh is proof that sports can be life-changing. “Representing India means everything to me,” shares the 27-year-old, adding, “It feels special, each time I walk onto the field for my country.” Middle-order batsman Rinku Singh is part of India's blue squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE.(Photo: Instagram)

‘Willing to accept both – love and hate’

Every time he takes to the pitch, he’s met with loud cheers. Off it, a line of medals and trophies find a place of honour in his home in Uttar Pradesh. Having been recently selected for this year’s Asia Cup squad, he talks about his growing fame, sharing, “Fans ka pyaar bahut hota hai. Jab bhi hum cricketers khelte hain, toh poore desh ko humse expectations hoti hain. Indian fans are emotional about cricket and I am willing to accept both the love and hate that comes my way. As long as I play, there will always be noise but my focus remains on my game.”

Winning big for India is his dream, and Rinku doesn't shy away from confessing how he gives his 100% even after facing setbacks, Reflecting on how his road to success hasn’t been without setbacks, he says, “Around the World T20 last year, of course I was hoping for an India call-up, but I also understand the selectors have to balance the squad and prioritise certain roles at times. What I can control is giving my absolute best whenever I play.” Rinku adds, “Winning big tournaments for India is the dream that keeps me going.”

"Neeraj (Chopra, javelin ace) jaise athletes dekho toh pata chalta hai kitna talent hai country mein. India can rule the world of sports for years to come."

One look at his life is proof enough that Rinku has always walked the talk, even when it wasn’t easy to pursue his dream. “My father sold gas cylinders and wanted me to get a job. He was against me playing cricket. When I was younger, I had to give up playing completely to support my family, but I always knew that the game would change our lives — that always brought me back to it,” he recalls and continues, “In 2012, I won Player of the Series at an important tournament in Delhi and got a bike as the prize. That is when papa realised cricket could mean something more to our family. Now, with my father backing me, there has been no looking back.”

Through the highs and lows, this Aligarh boy has leaned on something beyond cricket — his faith. His catchphrase, “God’s plan,” is philosophy in motion. “My relationship with God is deep-rooted. On my toughest days, it gives me strength, and on my happiest days, it reminds me to stay grateful. To all young sportspersons, I’d say, khoob mehnat karo aur bas karte chalo.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction