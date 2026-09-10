Off they go! Asian Games squad gets a send-off in Delhi
India’s Asian Games contingent received a grand send-off in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the competition in Japan, to be held from September 19 to October 4
Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 11:00:31 IST
By Karan Sethi
Patriotism, culture, and camaraderie took centre stage in Delhi on Tuesday for the grand send-off of India’s Asian Games 2026 contingent.
A total of 503 athletes from across 36 sports disciplines are all set to head to Japan from September 19 to October 4.
In attendance at the jersey unveiling were coaches, support staff, and dignitaries. Speaking on stage, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, “There is no shortage of talent in this country. Day by day... we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country.”
It is our goal to have the Indian flag fly high in Japan. A lot of hard work has gone into preparing for the Games. Our mental and physical preparation has been top-notch; I expect us to do really well, given our shooters having produced good results in recent tournaments. -Swapnil Kusale, Shooter and Bronze medallist at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
It’s always a very special feeling before a major tournament to be at such send off ceremonies... Asian Games is a major competition given how strong the opponents are. But I am confident after my recent medal to continue performing and hopefully bring another medal. -Asmita Dey, Judoka and CWG 2026 Gold Medallist
My message to the contingent is, ‘Do not be overwhelmed by the occasion, make the occasion remember you’. They don’t need to carry the weight of expectations, but carry their strength. -PT Usha, President, India Olympic Association