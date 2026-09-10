Off they go! Asian Games squad gets a send-off in Delhi

Patriotism, culture, and camaraderie took centre stage in Delhi on Tuesday for the grand send-off of India’s Asian Games 2026 contingent. A total of 503 athletes from across 36 sports disciplines are going to be competing for India at the Asian Games. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

A total of 503 athletes from across 36 sports disciplines are all set to head to Japan from September 19 to October 4.

In attendance at the jersey unveiling were coaches, support staff, and dignitaries. Speaking on stage, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, “There is no shortage of talent in this country. Day by day... we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country.”