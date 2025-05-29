Padma Awards 2025 | Para-archer Harvinder Singh: Receiving Padma Shri at such a young age is a big achievement

Two-time Paralympic medallist Harvinder Singh created history on Tuesday by becoming the first para archer to be honoured with the Padma Shri — the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. Paralympian Harvinder Singh recently received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. (Photo: Shrikant Singh/ANI)

“Itne saalon ki mehnat, all the sweat and effort that I have put in to bring glory for my country… to have all this acknowledged by the nation has filled me with pride,” says the 34-year-old.

For the 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medallist, this is not just a personal milestone but a moment of national recognition. “To stand inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan and be honoured by the President of the country was a feeling that will stay with me forever. Padma Shri jeetne ke liye kaafi intezar bhi karna padh sakta hai lekin mujhe iss (young) umar mein yeh award mila, yeh mere liye ek bahut badi achievement hai,” adds Harvinder.

The moment that was carved out of years of relentless pursuit was magnified by the presence of those who have silently stood by him through every rise and fall. “Accompanying me to the ceremony were my father (Sardar Paramjeet Singh), my wife (Manpreet Kaur), and my two coaches (Jiwanjot Singh Teja and Gaurav Sharma). When I received the Arjuna Award in 2021, I missed having my family in the audience. But being at the Padma Shri reception is a huge honour, and the entire moment was made even more special because my close ones were with me.”

“Award receive karne ke baad jab main apnon ke paas aaya tab unki aankhon mein khushi dekhkar mujhe bahut garv mehsoos hua,” shares Harvinder, for whom the award is a reminder to keep the Tricolour high. “This award has given me motivation to keep working hard and bring in a lot more medals and accolades for India. Ab aur medals jeet kar, Rashtrapati Bhavan wapas aane ka sapna hai,” he signs off.

