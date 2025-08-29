Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia on writer Taslima Nasreen's X post: No one forced me to perform, listeners motivate me

Till when should an artiste be allowed to play live on stage? In a world where sports fans often butt in pronouncing the retirement of athletes, now the discussion has shifted to deciding the stage life of classical artistes it seems. Writer Taslima Nasreen had expressed her concern for Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's age during his recent live performance. (Photo: X)

What happened?

Writer-physician Taslima Nasreen recently attended the Amar Jyoti 2025 event at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, where legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia performed live. But, witnessing how age has caught up with the senior artiste, Taslima took to X and wrote a long post sharing her sentiment: “He can no longer truly play. His hands tremble; the flute will not stay steady.…”

What is the artiste’s response?

The classical artiste, in question here, has however responded to the writer’s post saying, “Hum log kisi ke force ko nahi sunte. Humara jo dil kehta hai, hum karte hain. Mai apne dil se perform karta hun, jo humari ichha karti hai. Woh prem hai, achha vyahar hai (logon ka). Log kuchh kehte hain toh woh bhi baja deta hoon. It’s not that I’m rigid and will only play one thing.”

“Giving joy to others, I enjoy more,” adds the 87-year-old, refuting any claims that he was forced to play live for an audience at such a senior age. In fact, he feels that “The listeners give me encouragement and keep me motivated. Also, what makes me feel full of life is when I listen to good music.”

What has stirred the X debate?

Taslima’s post left X users at loggerheads as several feel that the artiste was actually coerced into agreeing to perform live at such a senior age. Whereas the other side feels that besides the artiste no one else should be deciding till an artiste’s stage life. One user wrote: “Pretty shameful!!! Not sure why he agreed...” whereas another questioned Taslima’s intent commenting: “Why post the video? Surely not flattering.”

