Para-badminton star Sukant Kadam aka World No 2: Delhi has such strong sporting culture, I want to leave my mark here

Fresh off a gold medal win at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025, Sukant Kadam is riding a wave of success. The victory has pushed the 31-year-old to World No 2 in the Men’s SL4 category, a milestone that reinforces his place among the best in the sport. “Being World No. 2 gives me the confidence that I can win anywhere with the right mindset and hard work,” he says, adding, “It’s a big moment, but it also pushes me to aim even higher.” Para Shuttler Sukant Kadam is competing in the men's SL4 category at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games in Delhi.(Photo: Instagram/Sukant9993)

‘Always wanted to play in Delhi’

Now back in India, Sukant is all set for another first — competing in Delhi for the first time at the Khelo India Para Games, on till March 27. The excitement in his voice is unmistakable: “Delhi has such a strong sporting culture, and I’ve always wanted to play in a city that has produced so many champions. It’s a stage I’m looking forward to, and I hope to make it count.”

A Journey Built on Resilience

Sukant’s story is one of grit and perseverance. A freak accident at the age of 10 left him with a severe knee injury, changing his life forever. But instead of holding him back, it became the catalyst for his sporting career. A huge part of his journey has been the support of his elder brother, Srikant. “He’s been my biggest pillar of strength,” says the Maharashtra-born, adding, “Growing up, we played cricket on the streets of Sangli, and that’s where my love for sports began. Since then, he’s been with me through everything — good times and tough times. This success is as much his as it is mine.”

‘Never stop dreaming’

For Sukant, this is just the beginning. “You should never stop dreaming. Dream as big as you can,” he says. “My next target is gold at the Asian Para Games next year and, of course, want to make a mark at the next Paralympics,” adds the sportsperson recalling the time when para badminton was announced, for the first-time ever, as a part of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

