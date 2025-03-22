Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Para-badminton star Sukant Kadam aka World No 2: Delhi has such strong sporting culture, I want to leave my mark here

ByKaran Sethi
Mar 22, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Para shuttler Sukant Kadam is geared up for his Delhi debut at Khelo India Para Games, after a stellar show at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025.

Fresh off a gold medal win at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025, Sukant Kadam is riding a wave of success. The victory has pushed the 31-year-old to World No 2 in the Men’s SL4 category, a milestone that reinforces his place among the best in the sport. “Being World No. 2 gives me the confidence that I can win anywhere with the right mindset and hard work,” he says, adding, “It’s a big moment, but it also pushes me to aim even higher.”

Para Shuttler Sukant Kadam is competing in the men's SL4 category at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games in Delhi.(Photo: Instagram/Sukant9993)
Para Shuttler Sukant Kadam is competing in the men's SL4 category at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games in Delhi.(Photo: Instagram/Sukant9993)

‘Always wanted to play in Delhi’

Now back in India, Sukant is all set for another first — competing in Delhi for the first time at the Khelo India Para Games, on till March 27. The excitement in his voice is unmistakable: “Delhi has such a strong sporting culture, and I’ve always wanted to play in a city that has produced so many champions. It’s a stage I’m looking forward to, and I hope to make it count.”

A Journey Built on Resilience

Sukant’s story is one of grit and perseverance. A freak accident at the age of 10 left him with a severe knee injury, changing his life forever. But instead of holding him back, it became the catalyst for his sporting career. A huge part of his journey has been the support of his elder brother, Srikant. “He’s been my biggest pillar of strength,” says the Maharashtra-born, adding, “Growing up, we played cricket on the streets of Sangli, and that’s where my love for sports began. Since then, he’s been with me through everything — good times and tough times. This success is as much his as it is mine.”

‘Never stop dreaming’

For Sukant, this is just the beginning. “You should never stop dreaming. Dream as big as you can,” he says. “My next target is gold at the Asian Para Games next year and, of course, want to make a mark at the next Paralympics,” adds the sportsperson recalling the time when para badminton was announced, for the first-time ever, as a part of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On