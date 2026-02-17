Piyush Mishra shares cheeky advice with students at DU Literature Festival 1.0: Romance karo aur kaam karo

One step inside the packed Multipurpose Hall at Rugby Stadium in Delhi University’s North Campus and the crowd present was waiting with bated breath. The moment singer-actor Piyush Mishra entered and sang the crowd-favourite number Ik bagal mein chaand hoga, there was a deafening cheer that accompanied his voice. Such was the scene on the opening day of Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0. Invited here as one of the speakers, Piyush spoke at length about his love for Gen Z while showing a little disappointment in their approach towards romance, and then soon shifted to make them learn about the importance of hard work. Excerpts Pankaj Tripathi spoke at a session on Day 1 of the DU Lit Fest 1.0. (Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

‘Let your heart break’ Asked how he feels about Gen Z, Mishra said, “Mujhe youth bahut pasand hai. (But) Gen Z does not know how to romance. Meri jawani mein pita hua aashiq hota tha; par tumhari generation se gayab hai. Tumhara break-up hota hai, dil nahin tootta. Aur yahan break-up hua toh naya dhoond liye... yahan toota aur wahan rebound ho gaya.”

Kuch kaam, kuch ishq His message for today’s youth was all about balance. “Romance karo aur kaam karo. Romance ke bina kaam thoda boring ho jata hai,” Mishra said before reciting verses from his poem Kuch ishq kiya kuch kaam kiya: “Woh kaam bhala kya kaam hua/ Jo matar sareekhe halka ho/

Woh ishq bhala kya ishq hua/ jisme na dur tehelka ho.”

The actor also spoke about passion, saying that a person without purpose is like a body without a soul. “Ab mujhe kaam karne ki zaroorat nahin hai, par kaam karna bahut zaroori hai. Bina karam ke aadmi laash hai... Aur ek baar kiya gaya karam bina apna phool diye nasht nahin hota.”

‘Mummy-papa ki mat suno’ He recalled working from 6am to 11pm every day for two decades during his theatre years, while strongly advising the youth against blindly following set paths. “Jab aana hi Bollywood hai toh 3-4 saal se zyaada theatre mat karo... Woh kaam karo jo karna chahte ho. Jo kaam nahi karna chahte, usko karne mein maza nahi aayega... 21-22 saal ki umar mein tay kar lo ki kya karna hai, uske baad bhid jao... Main tumhein tumhare parents ke khilaf jaane ke liye nahi bol raha, lekin main wahi bol raha hoon.”

Story by Mehaa Aneja

