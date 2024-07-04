Service charge debate: Brawl breaks out in Delhi bar, diners and restaurateurs react

It was just another evening at Connaught Place’s Darzi Bar & Kitchen, until a scuffle broke out between a diner and the general manager over payment of service tax. In a clip that is doing the rounds on internet, the two can be seen getting in to a fist fight and hurling abuses at each other. A grab from the video that captured diners fighting with the manager at the restaurant, when asked to pay service charge.(Photo: X)

Devinder Singh, general manager of the eatery, tells us, “We waive off service charge on request, if the customer isn’t using another app to avail a discount. We can’t incur losses by giving an additional ₹300 off on a bill that already has ₹1,200 off.”

For restaurateurs, levying service charge is a relief in an already competitive industry. “Restaurateurs have to rely on third-party platforms to attract diners and pay a commission for this. So, service charge is integral to ensure margins for the restaurant,” says Akhil Malik, director, QDs.

The issue of service charge has been a bone of contention for long among foodies in the city. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)

Diners feel service charge is at their discretion. “The taxes and the service fee combined are so hefty that any discount we may get on a third-party app, simply cancels out. It’s my right to choose,” says Alok Shukla, a software engineer from Gurugram. Food blogger Pawan Soni concurs: “In the food industry, there should be one price — MRP, which restaurateurs must put up on their menus to indicate all inclusive charges.”

