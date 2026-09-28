Singer Inayat Kaur Bajaj to perform @ IIT Delhi Rendezvous today

This evening in Delhi will be like no other as young singer Inayat Kaur Bajaj takes to stage at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to perform for a crowd of more than 7,000, at the annual cultural festival Rendezvous for students of the institute. Popular for her stint in Indian Idol Season 15, this emerging artiste is known for her electrifying presence onstage especially after her original renditions of Cham Cham and Hamari Atariya, which crossed 4 million views on YouTube. Her recent release, Sajna Sang Tere is also compelling heart to groove almost instantly. Artiste Inayat Kaur Bajaj is all set to enthral IIT Delhi tonight!

From classical notes to contemporary sounds, Bajaj explores her voice across genres and has never confined it to a single one. A trained vocalist with a strong grounding in Indian classical music, she has steadily built a musical identity that moves between Indian classical, Punjabi and folk traditions, Bollywood, Western rock and pop, and opera. Rather than positioning herself within one fixed musical category, she appears to be building a repertoire around the idea that classical training and contemporary music can coexist naturally.

Her journey received spotlight when she emerged as top 30 finalists in Indian Idol Season 15. Since then, this vocalist has continued to expand her oeuvre through original music, collaborations, and live performances. And her versatility is such that has also earned appreciation from prominent names in the Indian entertainment and music industry including actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, and musicians Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Dadlani, Karan Aujla and rapper Badshah.

Her growing catalogue reflects the breadth of her musical influences as she has collaborated for the soulful music video, Chhallawa with Humans of Bombay, and her recent release also features Shyam Sidhawat, Lijo George and Mohsin Shaikh. But one of the defining moments in her career have been with Fariyaad, her classical-rock fusion single.

What distinguishes her artistic profile, however, is not simply the numbers attached to her releases but her appeal that lies in her ability to bring contrasting musical worlds together. On stage, she can move from classical and folk textures to contemporary pop and rock within the same performance, giving her live sets a character that extends beyond a conventional playback or playlist-oriented performance. This cross-genre approach is increasingly becoming central to her identity as a young generation independent artiste, who is unstoppable!

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