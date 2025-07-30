Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Singer Rekha Bhardwaj performs at Bharat Mandapam and says, ‘Dilli dilwalon ki hai, main bhi Dilli se hoon’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 06:00 am IST

Bollywood playback singer, Rekha Bhardwaj's live concert at Jazbaa mesmerised Delhi audience. She sang hits like Phir Le Aya Dil that left the crowd spellbound.

Swirling like a dervish transposed to a musical land, popular singer Rekha Bhardwaj enchanted Delhi on Sunday evening. Her concert Jazbaa saw Bharat Mandapam’s Plenary Hall filled to capacity as she performed soothing numbers such as Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; 2013) and Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi!, 2012).

Rekha Bhardwaj recently performed live in Delhi, at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)'s Plenary Hall.(Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
Mid-song, she paused and confessed, “Dilli dilwalon ki hai, main bhi Dilli se hoon,” to a resounding round of applause. Each note of her performance elicited a ‘waah’ or ‘kya baat hai’ from members of the audience. In turn, the artiste said: “Bahut badi nemat hai ki hum sab saath mein hain. Kuch ghante bina kisi soch ke ya stress ke sangeet mein guzaar sakte hain. Mujhe lagta hai yeh bahut badi blessing hai (It's a blessing that all of us are able to spend a few hours amid music, and away from any stress).”

It wasn’t just her mellifluous voice that enraptured the audience — the veteran singer’s alta adorned hands, too, played a part. She said, “This palm facing upwards is to receive from the existence, and the other palm facing downwards is to give back what we receive from existence. This evening is for everyone present here, or even (those not present) — the vibrations of music have a long reach.”

