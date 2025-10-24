Smog woes: Delhi-NCR's morning cyclists, walkers hit pause as AQI remains between ‘poor’ to ‘severe’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has plunged into the ‘severe’ category, forcing walkers and cyclists to alter routines. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows this year’s Diwali AQI hit 345, worse than last year’s 328 and higher than 2023 (218) and 2022 (312). As a result, some residents have shifted workouts to later in the day, while others have stopped outdoor exercise altogether.

As Dilli ki sardi sets in, so does the inevitable smog, an unwelcome but now expected companion of the season. Wrapped in a post-Diwali grey haze, Delhi-NCR’s parks and cycling tracks, once buzzing with early risers, now lie deserted.

“We used to meet at 6am sharp near the India Gate, but now everything depends on how bad the air is that day,” shares Sanjay Mehta, a member of Noida Cycling Club, as he checks his phone to sync the group’s rides with the latest AQI updates. He adds, “Half the time, we’ve ended up cancelling in the last couple of days.”

Morning walkers too are finding it difficult to stick to their habits. Ritika Sharma, a regular at Lodhi Gardens, says, “We’ve had to delay our walks to after 9am, hoping the smog clears a little. But even then people drop out last minute because of cough or throat irritation. Our group chat used to be full of cheerful good morning messages; now it’s all about AQI screenshots.”

Some residents are opting to stay strictly indoors to avoid exposing themselves to the hazardous air. “Our walking group has practically gone silent,” says Ravi Bhatnagar from Gurugram Walkers, adding, “We tried to shift our walks to the evening time, but even that has become tough. Now we just exchange photos of our indoor workouts to stay motivated.”