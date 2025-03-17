SRCC and Dogs’ Tale: DUSU President vs Delhi University professor — What went wrong?

A video of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri in a heated argument with a professor of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has ignited a storm of controversy. With over five million views and counting, the clip shows the altercation that took place following the death of a dog named Tokyo in a territorial fight. In its aftermath, students and faculty members are split between advocating for animal welfare and prioritising safety concerns of faculty residents on campus. Safety concerns have been raised by some faculty at SRCC in North Campus as students continue to pet dogs within the college premises. (Right) A screenshot of the video that went viral on social media.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT)

The confrontation

Khatri visited SRCC to address students’ grievances about the administration’s handling of the stray dog issue. However, his interaction with faculty members quickly turned into a heated argument. “The DUSU President was highly disrespectful to professor Amarjeet and our vice-principal. A student leader can’t speak in such a threatening tone,” says Amrit Kaul, vice-president of SRCC’s Student Union, adding, “The number of dogs on campus has increased, and some have become aggressive. Thus, there are attempts being made to regulate the movement of these dogs on premises.”

Khatri, however, refutes these claims, insisting that the video was misleading: “The professor was being aggressive and interfering unnecessarily. I was trying to convey students’ grievances about Tokyo’s death. I did not raise my voice until I was instigated.”

The bigger issue

Shaurya Vikram, president, DUSU Environment and Animal Care Cell, says, “The administration built a wall blocking access to the feeding area, forcing dogs into a confined space and triggering territorial disputes... Some profs have even run over dogs with their cars. If they refuse to create humane conditions for strays, student leaders will have to step in.”

A final-year SRCC student echoes these concerns: “We are under immense stress, especially after Tokyo’s death. Cases of cruelty, like a dog losing an eye after being struck with a sharp object, are rising. But the administration remains silent.”

There was no response from the SRCC principal Simrit Kaur till the time of going to press.

A member of the faculty, expressed disappointment over the students being reprimanded for coming out in support for the strays, “Students feed the dogs responsibly, yet are being threatened with disciplinary action... It’s an undemocratic process. Instead, we should be applauding them for demonstrating compassion and empathy towards these dogs, who contribute nothing but positivity to our campus.

