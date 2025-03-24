Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Stones thrown at Sonu Nigam during concert at Delhi Technological University' Engifest, singer pleads ‘Aisa na kariye’

ByKaran Sethi
Mar 24, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Chaos erupted at DTU's Engifest' 25 as singer Sonu Nigam halted his show after the crowd hurled stones. He pleaded for calm but resumed once order was restored.

What was meant to be a magical night at Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Engifest 2025 turned chaotic on Sunday when singer Sonu Nigam was forced to halt his performance midway. A section of the massive crowd — over one lakh students — began hurling stones and bottles at the stage, endangering his team.

Sonu Nigam performed at DTU's Rohini campus during the university's annual cultural fest, Engifest' 25.(Photo: RaajeshKashyap/HT)
Sonu Nigam performed at DTU's Rohini campus during the university's annual cultural fest, Engifest' 25.(Photo: RaajeshKashyap/HT)

Addressing the unruly audience at the campus in Rohini, Sonu pleaded, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye.” He stressed that his team members were getting injured in the mayhem.

Geetika, a student from Daulat Ram College, expressed her disappointment: “It was shameful to see that just because of a few unruly students, a legend like him had to pause and request the audience to behave. ” Appreciating the artist for maintaining his calm, Abhishek Ratra from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University added, “Even in that moment, he remained humble and composed. Not once did he raise his voice.” Despite the disruption, the 51-year-old resumed his performance once the situation settled.

Monday, March 24, 2025
